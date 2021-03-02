Management development programme begins for MSMEs

A one week management development program on ‘Documentation and performance analysis of an enterprise’ started at IICT Nowshera, Srinagar today. The programme is being organised by MSME Development Institute, Srinagar in collaboration with KSSIA Bagh Ali Mardan Khan.

The inaugural session of the programme was attended by Director I&C Kashmir, GM DIC Srinagar, Deputy Director MSME DI J&K, Project Director MSME-TDC, Assistant Director MSME DI J&K and President KSSIA besides renowned MSMEs.

Director I&C, Nazim Khan who was the Chief Guest on the occasion welcomed the initiative from MSME DI for such management programs. He emphasized on the importance of financial management citing the reason that the businesses now are completely based on technology involving finance and further added that unit holders continuously need to upgrade themselves through such programs.

At the end, Entrepreneurs had fruitful interaction session with the officers wherein they raised a few issues like the need for strong marketing policy that will help businesses flourish and the corpus for rehabilitation of sick units.

The association also requested for common facility centre creation in the industrial estate where in facilitation pertaining to financial matters like GST will be provided to the MSMEs.