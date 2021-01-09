Market checking conducted in Ganderbal

After receiving several complaints regarding black marketing, profiteering and hoarding, a market checking team of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) and food safety department led by Assistant director FCS&CA Naseer Ahmed Baba today visited several markets in Ganderbal.

The shopkeepers were directed to keep Government approved rate lists displayed in their shops and warned of strict action for violating the Food Safety and Standard Rules.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, ShafqatIqbal also supervised market checking of several markets in the district and warned strict action against the offenders.

The District Administration has designated different market checking teams headed by concerned Tehsildars to carry regular inspection of markets, petrol pumps and inspect the availability of essential commodities and check arbitrary price hike owing to heavy snowfall.

On the occasion, the DC said that market checking is being intensified in all blocks including Kangan Sub-Division to ensure stabilisation of market rates and availability of essential commodities including vegetables. It was also given out that there is sufficient stock of essential commodities available in the district including LPG, ration, vegetables and other essentials.

Meanwhile, the DC has appealed general public of the district to bring into the notice of Administration instances of anyone indulging in overcharging of essential commodities for immediate necessary action.