Market checking conducted in Kulgam

Kulgam Police along-with officers of Revenue and enforcement wing today conducted a surprise market checking in district Kulgam.

In a statement police said that the officers from Police Station Manzgam headed by SHO PS Manzgam alongwith officials of revenue and enforcement wing conducted a surprise market checking in the main market of Manzgam and its adjacent areas.

“The checking was aimed to ensure quality, to curb black marketing, profiteering of essential commodities, to keep vigil on erring shopkeepers. Checking team interacted with the shopkeepers and urged them to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines issued by administration for the public benefit. They also requested them to display rate lists at their respective shops,” it said.

Shopkeepers were advised to use face masks, gloves, sanitizers, hand washes etc to maintain hygiene in their establishments, and were requested not to indulge in overpricing, black marketing, hoarding. Fine to the tune of Rs 3800 was also realized from erring shopkeepers, the statement reads.