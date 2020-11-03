Market Intervention Scheme: Govt plans to procure 12 lakh MT apple

The Department of Horticulture Planning & Marketing is making hectic preparation for the smooth operationalization of the MIS (Market Intervention Scheme) recently launched on 28th October by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for the benefit of the horticulture sector in the Valley.

Imam Din, Director Horticulture Planning & Marketing has been touring the selected Mandis for the scheme and taking stock of the preparations being made by the department in this regard to run the scheme without any hurdle.

According to Director Horticulture (P&M), the government is planning to procure about 12 lakh MT this year under this scheme. He further said that the scheme is going to play a vital role in increasing the growth of Horticulture sector in J&K.

He said that the scheme will safe guard the apple growers and traders from distress sale as it is planned in such a way that they will get reasonable returns.

Commenting on the role of NAFED in the scheme, he said, “They will be buying apples from the growers and traders, and simultaneously make the payment directly into their accounts through DBT. They will also be responsible for all issues related to marketing and transportation.”

The director while interacting with traders at Parimpora F&V Mandi Srinagar reminded them of the recent announcement of LG wherein he had said that for promoting J&K’s Horticulture and Agriculture produce to the global platform; official stall of J&K will also be displayed in the upcoming Dubai Food festival.

The Director at Jablipora Anantnag F&M Mandi while interacting with traders and growers said that the necessary infrastructure has been established at the selected Collection Centres for smooth execution of the scheme.

He said that the department will make utmost efforts to make this scheme optimally successful in order to further uplift the Horticulture sector in the valley consistent with the motto of the department to provide all the available marketing opportunities to growers and traders of J&K for their maximum benefit and the overall growth of J&K’s GDP.