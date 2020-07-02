Maruti launches vehicle lease subscription service

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday launched its vehicle lease subscription service for individual customers under ‘Maruti Suzuki Subscribe’ brand. The company said it has tied up with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, Japan, to launch the subscription service in India.

The subscription service will begin as a pilot project in Gurugram and Bengaluru and will be initially available on Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA Channel and Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 from NEXA Channel, the company said in a regulatory filing.