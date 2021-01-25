Maruti Suzuki announces winner of 'scratch and win' campaign

Maruti Suzuki today announced the winner of its festive scratch and win campaigns ‘Uphaaronb Ka Tyohaar’ and ‘Winter Bonanza’ through an exciting lucky draw in Chandigarh on 23rd January’21.

In a statement the company said, lucky draw winner of the Scratch & Win scheme was Neelam Kumar who purchased a car from JamkashVehicleades, Jammu.

“The campaign was conducted in October and November 2020 as ‘UphaaronKaTyohaar: Scratch & Win Campaign’ in Chandigarh & Punjab and as “Winter Bonanza: Scratch & Win Campaign” in Jammu & Kashmir to brighten up the festive season. The winning scratch card was drawn from the lot of cards collected from the dealerships of the entire regions of Punjab, Chandigarh, Panchkula, Jammu & Kashmir, Leh, Chamba&Nurpur. The winner was rewarded with a brand new Maruti Suzuki Celerio to enliven the New Year celebrations, it said.

Speaking on the announcement, ShashankSrivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Customer satisfaction is our topmost priority at Maruti Suzuki. The scratch and win campaign conducted last year, was our attempt to brighten up their festive season. The special prize of Celerio to the lucky winner is a step to further this endeavour. We hope that this effort brings a spark of joy to our diverse family of Neelam Kumar. We assure that we will continue our momentum of spreading smiles to our customers through more such joyous schemes and offers going forward.”

The customers won assured prizes like 43” Samsung LED TV, Air Purifier, Water Heater and a host of other exciting gifts on the purchase of their favouriteMaruti Suzuki ARENA and Commercial cars (excluding Super Carry) during the scheme period.