MCA student launches 'Waan' to sell grocery amidst lockdown

Amid coronavirus lockdown and closure of shops, Waan, an online grocery store, is delivering essential items at the door steps of people in Baramulla district.

The website www.waan.in was started by 25-year-old Abdul HananBhat, who is pursuing a degree in Masters in Computer Science (MCA) from north (Delina) campus of Kashmir University (KU).

Bhat said people were facing difficulties in getting essentials during COVID19 lockdown and he decided to come up with something that will help people.

“Being MCA student, an idea clicked my mind after which I decided to design this website,” said Hanan.

He said customers can book their orders online and get them delivered at their doorsteps. Besides, he also delivers items at home without charging them extra bucks.

“Before starting our services we approached the district administration and got cooperation from assistant director food civil and supplies,” he said.

Hanan is not alone but Mohammad Muazzam Wani, Shoaib Geelani and Muhammd Mudasir Bhat also help each other in running this business. “We don’t sell our products but after receiving the order we purchase the products from the shops and deliver it to the customers,” he said.