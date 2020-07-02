MD JKRLM distributes day-old chicks

Mission Director Jammu Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM), Rubina Kousar Thursday inaugurated the event of distribution of “day-old chicks” among identified beneficiaries of Block Dooru under flagship programme Mahila Kissan Sashhakti Pariyojna (MKSP) at Duroo area of Anantnag district.

In the first phase 2500 day-old chicks were distributed among the Mahela Kisans under MKSP which will be followed by another consignment of Additional 2500 chicks for distribution in the second phase.

Speaking on the occasion, Mission Director said that MKSP aims to empower women in Agriculture by making systematic investments aimed at increasing their participation in economic activity of the family and increasing productivity.

MKSP recognizes the centrality of women in agriculture and therefore aims at providing direct and indirect support to enable them to achieve sustainable agriculture production. It will initiate a learning cycle by which women are enabled to learn and adopt appropriate technologies and farming systems, she added.

Additional Mission Director JKRLM Kashmir, Sajid Yehaya Naqash, who was also present on the occasion said that the basic aim of conducting the programme was to increase the scope of taking up backyard poultry as a source of livelihood among SHG members so that women contribute in the family income and earn while sitting at home with grace and dignity.