MD KPDCL reviews progress of projects under various CSSs

The Managing Director (MD) Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), Dr Basharat Qayoom today took a detailed review of projects under various Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSSs) viz RAPDRP, IPDS, DDUGJY, PMDP in Kashmir Valley during a meeting here.

During meeting, the MD reviewed the scheme wise progress of works/projects including 33/11KV Substations and all distribution works besides augmentation.

The various TKCs briefed the chair about the progress made till date and gave the deadlines for completion of various substations and other distribution works.

The meeting was informed that Receiving Station Chawalgam is almost complete and only some line related issues are pending and will be resolved within days. Further it was also informed that Receiving Station Kadlabal Pampore will also be completed in next 15 days. In famous Tourist places like Sonamarg, Pahalgam and Gulmarg which witness huge snowfall during winters, the overhead Power lines have already been replaced by Underground Cables to minimise snapping of power lines, the concerned officer informed.

Further it was given out that the handover takeover process of various Receiving Stations already completed will be initiated after some key punch points are cleared. The work under other schemes like DDUGJY and PMDP are under progress and the status of work was also reviewed by MD KPDCL.

He laid stress on works under DDUGJY and informed all the executing agencies that no further extension will be granted from the Ministry of Power Govt of India and as such physical and financial component of works be completed by or before the deadline fixed by the Government.

Dr Basharat directed them to complete the fixed milestones within shortest possible time else Penal action as warranted may be taken against them.

It was given out that 16 Receiving Stations will be completed by ending June 2021.