Medicover holds fertility awareness camp at Ahmad's Hospital

With the objective to sensitize people about infertility, on the occasion of Father’s Day, Medicover Fertility organised a free fertility camp at Ahmad Hospital here.

“A large number of people were benefited in this initiative. The consultations were given by the Senior Fertility Consultants who has especially come from Delhi along with their team,” a spokesperson of the Medicover said. “We have done camps like these in the past as well by covering many areas including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, UP and Telangana.”

The programme was aimed at the awareness about the male infertility, it said. Diagnosis of male infertility can be one of the hardest challenges a man can face, and it contributes to approximately 30-40 percent of all infertility cases. But the recent advances in technology and developments in the field of reproductive medicine have made procreation even possible for men with very low or nil sperm count.

“Every man deserves the gift of Fatherhood, and we strive to do so this Father’s Day. If a couple doesn’t have a baby after a year of unprotected sexual intercourse, then they should consult a doctor. Usually, female infertility has signs like irregular periods, but male infertility has no symptoms until the time tests do not diagnose them,” said DrSweta Gupta, Clinical Director & Senior IVF Consultant, Medicover Fertility.