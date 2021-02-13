Business, Today's Paper
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: February 14, 2021, 1:57 AM

Meeting for finalization of plan under PMGSY-III held in Ganderbal

District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal today convened the meeting of DDC members and BDC Chairpersons of the district to discuss the modalities for the formulation of Block and District Rural Road plans under the PMGSY-III.

The meeting was attended by DDC Chairperson/Vice Chairperson, DDC members and BDC chairpersons besides Chief Planning Officer, Executive Engineer PMGSY, Nodal Officer PMGSY Circle Ganderbal and other concerned.

After threadbare deliberation on PMGSY plan, the District Development Commissioner asked the concerned stakeholders to put forth their recommendations for its necessary approval keeping in view the need of their areas so that maximum population get the benefit of the scheme.

