Mega awareness camps for artisans held

The Department of Handicrafts & Handloom (H&H) Kashmir today organised mega awareness camps at Srinagar, Budgam, Pulwama, Kupwara and Ganderbal.

The main thrust in the camps was onspot registration of the potential artisans at their doorsteps. The participants in the camps were informed about the schemes with special focus on credit card scheme for individual artisans, financial support for Industrial Cooperatives, state award scheme and about the marketing of the products.

On the directions of the Director H&H Kashmir, the Chief Designer School of Designs also deputed the technical staff of SOD Srinagar to share the knowledge about the latest trends and designs.

While the camp at Srinagar was organised at craft concentrated area of Zadibal, the day long camp at Budgam was organised at DIET Beerwah where Assistant Director H&H gave a detailed brief about the achievements the department.

The speakers in the camps encouraged the target groups to enroll in the craft training programmes of the Department so as to generate employment opportunities for them.

The camps assumed special significance in view of the recent orders of the LG Administration with regard to the enhancement of the stipend to the trainees of the elementary and advanced training centres of the Handicrafts & Handloom Department.