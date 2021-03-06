Mega Tourism festival held at Doodhpathri

The Department of Tourism in collaboration with District Administration Budgam today organized a mega Tourism festival at famous tourist resort Doodhpathri.

The aim and object of this event was to project and promote Doodhpathri as an attractive tourist destination, and the event was organized well in advance of the beginning of annual tourism season, to provide ample opportunities and ambience to local as well as outside visitors to have an adventurous visit to the tourist venue.

The event witnessed a huge gathering of visitors, locals, tourists who thronged the place with great enthusiasm.

During the event many activities were performed including various cultural programmes presented and performed by prominent artists from cultural academy, besides Bandepather and many skits demonstrating and depicting beauty and attraction of this place.

On the occasion, various departments of district administration had installed their stalls to showcase their skills and exhibit produces and the activities they are scheduled to take in hand in ensuing period for the socio economic upliftment of privileged section of the society.

This festival was first of its kind to be organized at this place taking advantage of scenery of snow clad pastures. The audience and the locals in general hailed the initiatives and efforts jointly undertook by District Administration and Tourism Department and observed that this step will emerge as a strong boost for heavy tourist footfall.

Speaking on the occasion, District Development Commissioner (DDC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza reiterated his commitment that Tourism department will always find district administration on fore front when an initiative relating to boosting tourist footfall is concerned.

He appreciated the efforts of Tourism department vis a vis ensuring the successful conduct of this event. He said that he was thrilled to see the overwhelming response from locals and the people from adjacent areas as well as tourists who despite cold conditions attended the event enthusiastically.

The DDC urged upon Director Tourism to organize events on this pattern at other tourist resorts falling in district Budgam.

During the daylong event activities like snow walking, snow shoe, adventure camping, mountain biking, cultural and musical programme, horse ride, ATV ride, ice skating etc were displayed and played by sports person affiliated to these activities.

Director Tourism Kashmir accompanied by DDC and other concerned officers one by one kick started these events amidst huge round of applause from the gathering.

These sports activities were interestedly watched by sports lovers on the occasion.

Director Tourism, G N Itoo while thanking all participants, stakeholders, sponsors, departments and other collaborators in making this event a mega success said that the success of this event on this scale has inspired us to conduct such events at other health resorts being more eventful and attractive.

On the conclusion all participants were felicitated with mementos and certificates on behalf of their performances in the activities displayed by them in their respective fields.