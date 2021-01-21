Mehmood Shah reviews functioning of Handicrafts department

After taking over the charge of the Handicrafts and Handloom Department Kashmir , Director Mehmood Ahmad Shah today reviewed the functioning of the Department and also met several deputations of stake holders and artisans.

The Director also took stock of the ongoing awareness camps that are currently talking place across the length and breadth of Kashmir Division. The Director stressed upon the District heads to make artisans aware about all welfare measures and schemes that are encompassed for them.

While meeting with a deputation of the artisans that have came from the Sonpah Budgam, the Director assured to link them with the buyers through the social media platforms in the near future and also providing them the direct market linkages by holding of physical fairs.

The Director was briefed about the role of the various sections of the Department and also about the weavers service centre Srinagar that distributed solar light panels among 67 beneficiaries of Alstang cluster of District Ganderbal under national Handloom programme.

Later the Director also met several groups of employees and assured them to solve all their genuine grievances while advising them to take their assignments seriously.