Mehta reviews pace, progress of JKIDFC projects

In a review meeting to take stock of the progress made so far under Jammu & Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC) sponsored projects the Financial Commissioner Finance, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta asked the indenting departments to work for making best out of this initiative. He asked them to use the platform of JKIDFC to its truest purpose for accelerating the completion of projects in the least possible time.

The meeting was attended by Financial Commissioner, Health, Atal Dulloo; Principal Secretary Skill Development, Asgar Hassan Samoon; Secretary Tribal Affairs department, Rehana Batul; Director General Budget, Mohammad Yaqoob Itoo; Director Finance, JKIDFC, Showkat Hussain Mir; General Manager, JKIDFC, Shafaat Yehya and many other officers from various departments. Some of the Kashmir Division based officers participated in the meeting through a video link.

Dr Mehta, who is also the Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of the Corporation exhorted upon the officers to achieve the targets given to them within the accepted deadlines. He urged upon them to use all their prowess in removing the bottlenecks so that each project funded by JKIDFC takes off at an earliest.

Pertinent to mention here that there are some 633 JKIDFC projects worth Rs 2358.91 crores whose status was under review in today’s meeting. These include 49 projects of Health & Medical Education department (Rs 363.13 crore), 52 projects of I&C department (Rs 438.09 crore), 246 of Jal Shakti department (Rs 660.55 crore), 88 of Public Works (Rs 344.32 crore), 18 of H&UD department (Rs 157.33 crore), 55 of PDD (Rs 79.39 crore), 18 of Higher Education (Rs 88.46 crore), 7 of Tourism (Rs 65.94 crore), 45 of School Education (Rs 52.36 crore), 20 of YS&S department (Rs 42.37 crore) besides dozens of projects from other departments.