Menace Of Spurious Agricultural Inputs | Agriculture Department conducts raids, inspections across Kashmir

Continuing with the drive to curb the menace of spurious Agriculture inputs, Department of Agriculture Kashmir today conducted inspections, raids throughout valley.

Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal along with Joint Director Agriculture Extension Mohammad Muzaffer and Deputy Director Law Enforcement Mohammad Younis Chowdhary inspected various warehouses/outlets dealing with fungicides and pesticides of South Kashmir’s Kulgam and Anantnag districts. Director on the occasion said that as per the already devised roadmap the Department of Agriculture has started a comprehensive drive to curb the sale of spurious agro chemicals. Chowdhary reiterated the commitment of providing quality agriculture inputs to the farming community, and added that these inspection / checks will continue till the market is made spurious free.

In a similar kind of action Joint Director Agriculture (Apiculture & Mushroom Development) Farooq Ahmad Shah along with Assistant Director Law Enforcement and Law Enforcement Inspector Srinagar conducted inspections in Srinagar district. During the Inspection of a warehouse at Khonmoh, 5 tonnes of misbranded fungicide was seized and action under relevant law has been initiated against the erring dealer.

In district Kupwara a monitoring team headed by Joint Director Agriculture Inputs / Marketing /PHM Amir ud din Andrabi along with Chief Agriculture Officer, Kupwara, District Agriculture Officer Kupwara, concerned Inspector made a series of surprise inspections of premises of dealers dealing with agriculture inputs and issued on spot instructions to the dealers for carrying their business as per the Act.

In the meanwhile inspections were made by the internal monitoring squad headed by Joint Director Seeds, Pesticides and Fertilizers Mohammad Iqbal Khan in districts Shopian, Anantnag and Kulgam.

Similar raids were carried out in other districts also.