Mir Shahid Kamali elected new President of FCIK

Entrepreneur Mir Shahid Kamali has been elected as President of Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir while Nisar Ahmad Sheikh was declared Vice-President and Ovees Qadir Jami as Secretary General.

According to the Election Commission for Administrative Council of FCIK, the polls were conducted on 16th September and in smooth atmosphere with all the Executive Council Members present and voting.

The statement said the complete process was observed by the representatives of Director Industries and Commerce Kashmir Division and General Manager DIC Budgam.

The statement said M Altaf was elected as Secretary Finance, Mohammad Rafiq as Secretary Publicity, Daniyal Qureshi as Secretary while the result for senior Vice President and Joint Secretary General was declared as tie. The statement added that FCIK is an apex organization of over 100 industrial associations.