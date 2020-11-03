MIS gets cold response from Apple growers

Terming delayed approval of the scheme and offer of low rates as disappointing, the fruit growers across north Kashmir have given cold response to the recently launched Market Invention Scheme (MIS).

Fayaz Ahmad Malik, the Fruit Growers Association Sopore Mandi, said that when the scheme was approved in late October most of the fruit growers had already sold their apple produce.

“Had the scheme been launched two months back, majority of growers would have been benefitted. But, as of now, most of the growers have exhausted their stock and cannot be benefited,” said Fayaz.

While terming approved rates for the A, B and C grade apples as another disappointment, Fayaz said that the department of Horticulture Planning and Marketing has fixed the rate of apple under MIS below the market rate.

“The existing market rate for the A grade 15 kg apple box is over Rs 1100. While the government approved rate for the same is Rs 885. So it is obvious that apple grower will prefer to sell apple himself instead of availing the Government approved MIS,” said Fayaz.

The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha had recently launched MIS-2020 for apple growers with the objective of providing maximum prices to the growers. The administration has termed the MIS scheme a great benefit to the apple growers and claimed around 12 lakh metric tonne of apples can be procured under the scheme.