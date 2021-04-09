Mission Youth J&K holds day-long skill development workshop for women

To support economic development and encourage sustainable livelihood of the youth, especially women, of J&K, the Mission Youth, Government of J&K, Friday organised a day-long women’s workshop on macramé work at Government Polytechnic College for Women Bemina.

As per the handout, the workshop was organised in collaboration with the Taleem-O-Tarbiyat initiative, which organises conferences and programmes in different parts of the country, with focus on increasing education and employment among the vulnerable sections of the society, especially women.

The aim of the workshop was to provide an insight and the way forward on how to plan future strategies in providing skill development and education opportunities to the youth of J&K.

Over 50 women engaged in different skill trades including cutting and tailoring among others participated in the workshop.

Zafar Sareshwala, former Chancellor Maulana Azad National Urdu University Hyderabad and founder of Parsoli Motors, inaugurated the programme and Asiya Zafar Sareshwala, who is an expert in macramé work and who is engaged in various initiatives on skill development of underprivileged women, was the resource person of the programme.

During the day-long programme, counseling sessions on personality development were also held. Assistant Professor ITS Engineering College Uttar Pradesh Dr Swati Singh conducted the counselling sessions.

Participants of the workshop expressing their views about the workshop said programmes like this provide excellent opportunities to build confidence and learn new skills and find out about work opportunities

Earlier while speaking Zafar Sareshwala said the aim of the Taleem-O-Tarbiyat initiative is to encourage different communities, especially minorities and under-privileged sections, to equip themselves with knowledge and skill through education.

The workshop saw participation from different quarters. Principal Government Polytechnic College for Women Manzoor Ahmad Kumar and Principal Women’s ITI Bemina Tawheeda Akhter were also present in the programme.

Chief Executive Officer Mission Youth J&K Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary speaking in reference to the women’s workshop held today said skill development must go hand in hand with education, adding that it is a guiding force for empowering women and providing them opportunities to become self-dependent.

Dr Shahid said skill development leads to empowerment and provides an enriching value in augmenting the human resource.