Mission Youth to establish BPO, Youth Centre and Skills Institute at Pulwama

Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth J&K, Dr ShahidIqbalChoudhary along with Deputy Commissioner, Pulwamafinalised the modalities for establishment of various youth centric projects aimed at skill development, employment, recreation and career counselling among other initiatives. These proposed projects are aimed at benefitted more than 10,000 youth in the district

J&K Mission Youth in collaboration with District Administration, Pulwama has proposed to set up a 200 seater Rural BPO/ Call Centre at Pulwama along with a state of the art BPO Training Centre. The project will provide employment to more than 600 youth and also served as centre of excellence for training of youth in BPO sector with focus on IT/ITES Service. Deputy Commissioner PulwamaBaseerChoudhary briefed about the site earmarked for setting up the prestigious project which will serve as a hub of IT services.

District Administration, Pulwama has also earmarked land measuring 25 Kanal for establishment of District Youth Centre to be established by Mission Youth in coordination with Mission Youth J&K. CEO Mission Youth and DC Pulwama inspected the site for establishment of District Youth Centre which will have a host of amenities for youth including library , digital library , auditorium , career counsellingcentre, sports halls and other infrastructure apart from drug de-addiction centre.

A District Skill Development Centre is also proposed to be established at District Headquarters Pulwama which will serve as dedicated centre for skill development training centres under various schemes of Govt of India, J&K Govt and various partner organisations. It will also provide the students the details about scholarship and fellowship opportunities apart from skill development opportunities.

DrShahid while discussing the modalities of establishment of Rural BPO dwelled on the key components infrastructure, dedicated internet service, software , IT equipment and other components of BPO. He discussed the roadmap for training for more than 5000 youth of Pulwama in BPO sector in Phase-I and providing opportunities for their placement in different companies. He also shared the vision of Lt Governor ManojSinha, who heads the Mission Youth governing body, about the constructive engagement of youth and providing platform for their aspirations for which all the stakeholders need to work in close coordination. He called for planning to be youth centric with their active involvement at every stage.

DC Pulwama briefed about the earmarked places for establishment of three proposed projects in the district.