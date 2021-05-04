Mission Youth|DC Bandipora reviews preparation for various projects

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, DrOwais Ahmad on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss preparation for various developmental projects including mission youth programme and Srinagar Metropolitan Development Authority (SMRDA).

The meeting discussed several developmental projects coming up at 21 villages of four Tehsils of the district that have been included in Srinagar Metropolitan Development Authority including Sonawari, Shardpore, Nowgam, and Hajin.

Threadbare discussion was held on the projects taken up under the SMDA including multilevel car parking, up-gradation of Bus Adda, Development of public parks, sanitary complexes and other projects. The meeting also discussed the bottlenecks that hinder the progress of these projects. On-spot directions were passed for removing the bottlenecks.

The meeting also discussed modalities and measures to be taken for the effective and better implementation of Mission Youth- J&K. A thorough discussion on several aspects of formulation of DPRs and proposals for new cluster mode villages funded by Tribal affairs, Mission Youth, Mumkin Scheme, Skill Development, additional DPRs for various projects vis-à-vis indoor sports complex Bandipora and Sports activity.

Meeting discussed proposals for establishment of Youth Facilitation Centre (e- office / library etc), Club with 2 VIP suits indoor offices, Fitness centres, badminton court, snooker etc near Kaloosa Auditorium, Action plan for Development of Play fields with changing rooms, washrooms under convergence mode in each Panchayat by Youth Services and Sports and the Department of Rural Development.

It was given out that a Water kingdom, Synthetic Turf Badminton courts and Youth Hostel shall also come up at Gurez, Sumbal and Bandipora on outsourcing basis and modalities for establishment of the same were also discussed. Officers also discussed the DPRs as per ceiling New Model Villages including Veven, Mantrigam, Athwatoo and Pannar besides modernization of tribal Hostels, establishment of library, common rooms. DrOwais stressed upon the concerned officers to work in coordination to ensure effective implementation of the dream projects. He said skill development initiatives are being given due concentration for enhancing the employability of the unemployed youth.

He said the Mission Youth is an ambitious programme to nurture the capabilities and potential of youth through the intervention of appropriate and common platforms where all the activities of youth development are carried out for better and positive results.

The meeting was attended by Joint Director Planning, Assistant Commissioner Development, Chief Education Officer and other senior officers of the district.