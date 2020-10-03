Business, Today's Paper
UPDATED: October 4, 2020, 3:00 AM

M&M launches all-new Thar SUV

UPDATED: October 4, 2020, 3:00 AM

Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday launched the all-new Thar SUV.

According to the company, the all-new Thar will be available in two trims, “AX” and “LX”, with prices starting at Rs 9.80 lakh for the AX series and Rs 12.49 lakh for the LX series. It comes with two engine options, the “2.0L mStallion TGDi” petrol engine, and “the 2.2L mHawk” diesel engine.

“These engines are offered with a choice of 6-speed manual transmission or 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission, with an authentic 4×4 manual shift transfer case with a low ratio,” the company said in a statement.

As per the statement, test drives for the all-new Thar will begin in phases, starting with 18 cities from Friday.

“The company will add 100 more cities on October 10, and test drives for the rest of the county will be available from October 15,” the statement said.

It has been designed and engineered in India and manufactured out of Mahindra’s Nashik plant. The deliveries of the SUV will commence from November 1, 2020.

