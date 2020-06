MMDU said Friday it secured 93rd rank this year and has made its position in the top 100 universities of India.

According to statement, this year’s NIRF rankings have also featured MMDU’s Dental College at 25th, Pharmacy College at 28th and Medical College at 33rd rank all over India respectively.

MMDU’s Chancellor Tarsem Garg said “It was not an easy task to be one of the top 100 universities in India especially because we catered to a semi-urban region.”