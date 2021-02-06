MoUs with online shopping sites to give wider audience to crafts of J&K

Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, inaugurated fortnight Exhibition cum Craft Mela, 2021 at Kala Kendra here today.

Pertinently, about 44 stalls by a number of registered artisans, weavers and cooperatives are showcasing variety of handicrafts and handloom items at the exhibition. Prominent items being exhibited at the event included Basohli paintings, Basohli pashmina, chikri wood craft, staple embroidery, modern art, papiermachie and other local crafts. Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Secretary said that events like these give craftsmen an opportunity to showcase their unique art and provide them a marketplace besides giving the public a chance to appreciate their skill.

Commissioner Secretary informed that to give a long term perspective to the handicrafts and handloom sector, Jammu Trade Centre is being established at Exhibition Ground Jammu. In the building, artisans from all over J&K would be given a chance to display their crafts for extended periods of time, he added. “Tourists visiting Jammu would get a chance to see and purchase crafts from each and every district of the UT under single roof”, informed the Commissioner Secretary.

He said that recently anMoU has been signed with Flipkart, through which artisans would be able to directly sell their products all over the country. A similar tie-up with Amazon is also in pipeline, he informed. He also suggested that there be a local online portal for craftsmen where they can showcase and sell all kinds of crafts of J&K and even deal with bulk buyers.

Director Handicrafts & Handlooms Department, DrVikas Gupta, said Financial Support Scheme has been rolled out for providing a financial support of Rs 1 lakh to registered Cooperatives over a period of two years at rate of Rs 5 thousand per year. AnMoU has recently been signed with North East Cane and Bamboo Development Council, Assam for promotion and development of bamboo craft.