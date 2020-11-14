Business, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Mumbai,
UPDATED: November 14, 2020, 11:20 PM

Muhurat trading: Sensex, Nifty jump to lifetime highs

Representational Photo
Market benchmark BSE Sensex rallied 381 points to a fresh lifetime high in the opening trade of the special Muhurat session on Saturday to mark the beginning of Hindu Samvat year 2077.

The 30-share index was trading higher by 380.76 points, or 0.88 per cent, at 43,823.76 in the first few minutes of trade.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 117.85 points or 0.93 per cent to its new record of 12,808.65. 

All BSE sectoral indices were in the green, led by telecom, capital goods, industrials and finance.

Brokers said buying activity gathered momentum as investors opened their books on the first session of Samvat 2077.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, L&T, Axis Bank and ITC, spurting up to 1.93 per cent.

However, NTPC, PowerGrid and Nestle India slipped up to 0.77 per cent.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,935.92 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors sold to the tune of Rs 2,462.42 crore, as per provisional exchange data.

