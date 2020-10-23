Mushtaq Chaya re-appointed mentor PHDCCI Kashmir

Hotelier Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya has been re-appointed mentor of Kashmir chapter of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry while entrepreneur Baldev Singh Raina was re-appointed as its chairman.

According to a statement, Rahul Sahai has been appointed as Chairman of Jammu Chapter of PHDCCI.

The statement said Sanjay Aggarwal, Pradeep Multani and Saket Dalmia have respectively taken over as President, Senior Vice President and Vice President of the PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry at 115th Annual General meeting held at New Delhi.

Chaya heads the Radisson Hotels and Resorts and shopping malls in J&K.

Raina, who is a leading entrepreneur, is an engineering graduate from Karnataka University with business management course form IIM Bangalore and has diversified business in automobiles, real-estate, food-processing.

Rahul Sahai is son of Late Ram Sahai and is the successful young entrepreneur of Jammu and presently heads Sahai Group of Companies.