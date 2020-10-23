Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 24, 2020, 2:18 AM

Mushtaq Chaya re-appointed mentor PHDCCI Kashmir

Baldev Singh as Chairman, Rahul Sahai to head Jammu Chapter
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 24, 2020, 2:18 AM

Hotelier Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya has been re-appointed mentor of Kashmir chapter of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry while entrepreneur Baldev Singh Raina was re-appointed as its chairman.

According to a statement, Rahul Sahai has been appointed as Chairman of Jammu Chapter of PHDCCI.

Trending News

People of J&K caught in vortex of fear, uncertainty: Sagar

Govt decision to retire employees after 22 years service draconian: Tarigami

LG, Farooq, Omar, Bukhari condole demise of Dharam Vir Batra

File Photo of Gh Hassan Mir

Execute e-stamping through local vendors: Apni Party

The statement said Sanjay Aggarwal, Pradeep Multani and Saket Dalmia have respectively taken over as President, Senior Vice President and Vice President of the PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry at 115th Annual General meeting held at New Delhi.

Chaya heads the Radisson Hotels and Resorts and shopping malls in J&K.

Raina, who is a leading entrepreneur, is an engineering graduate from Karnataka University with business management course form IIM Bangalore and has diversified business in automobiles, real-estate, food-processing.

Latest News

PHDCCI, FCIK call on Dwivedi

Navin finalizes development projects for agriculture, allied, rural sectors

Potable water, groundwater wastage or misuse now punishable offence in India

Pak to remain in 'grey' list of FATF till Feb 2021

Rahul Sahai is son of Late Ram Sahai and is the successful young entrepreneur of Jammu and presently heads Sahai Group of Companies.

Related News