NABARD for creating HD apple rootstock banks in every district

With growing focus on High Density (HD) Apple plantation in Kashmir valley and to meet the demand of rootstock planting material, there is a need to set up rootstock multiplication banks in every district Dr AK Sood NABARD Chief General Manager today said.

He was speaking at a rootstock distribution ceremony held at Krishi Vigyan Kendra Anantnag under a NABARD funded project for multiplication of clonal rootstocks for distribution among farmers.

During the programme, 4000 rootstocks were distributed among 50 entrepreneur farmers to be multiplied at their fields for taking up the rootstock multiplication as business activity in order to meet the growing demand of the plant material.

Dr Sood informed that NABARD has begun the work on Rs 2500 crore development package for J&K which has a sub component of covering 12000 Ha of land into High Density crops.

On the occasion, Project Coordinator KVK Anantnag and Principal Investigator presented an overview of High Density Plantation project. It was informed that rootstocks of apple (M-9, M-7, MM-106, MM-111 and Merton 793) were suitable for various landscapes of Kashmir valley and the same were distributed to farmers on the sidelines of the function.

On the occasion, Associate Director Research, SKUAST-Kashmir gave an overview of initiatives taken by SKUAST in propagation of clonal varieties and training to farmers through KVKs on plantation techniques. The programme was attended by District Horticulture Officer, District Manager NABARD, Lead District Manager, Subject Matter specialists and experts from KVK besides a large number of farmers were also present..