NABARD hosts workshop

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) today organised a Regional level workshop for Jammu division on new Central Sector Scheme for Formation and Promotion of 10,000 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs).

The Workshop was held under the chairmanship of Dr. AK Sood, Officer In-charge of NABARD, J&K, RO and attended by officers of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, and Fisheries departments, Cooperative department, Lead District Managers, Scientists of SKUAST-Jammu and KVKs and Block Project Managers of JKSRLM.

Highlighting the importance of FPOs, Dr. AK Sood briefly mentioned about the role played by NABARD in promotion of FPOs across the country in the past decade. He also mentioned about the roles and responsibilities of the bankers and the state government departments in strengthening the producer organisations. He sought cooperation of the stakeholders while executing the ambitious central sector scheme on promotion of FPOs.