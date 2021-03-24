NABARD organises sensitization workshop for BoDs, CEOs, FPOs

Two days sensitization workshop was organized by NABARD for Board of Directors (BoDs), Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and members of Farmer Producers Organizations (FPOs) at Regional Office here.

The two day workshop was inaugurated by Dr. A. K. Sood, Officer In-charge of NABARD, J&K.

The workshop was attended by seven FPOs of Jammu division like KYASC Agro Farmer Producer Company Limited-Kathua, Sarveshwar Foods Limited-Jammu, Reasi Vegetable Producer Company Limited-Reasi, Sudhmahadev Vegetable Producer Co. Limited-Udhampur, Nandpur Producers Co. Limited-Samba, Jammu Kaushal Dairy Farmer Producers Co. Limited-Jammu, Alfallah Farmer Producer Co. Limited-Ramban and Himalayan Essential Oil and Aromatic & Medicinal Plants-Doda.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. A. K. Sood, highlighted the potential of FPOs in doubling farmers’ income and the role of Board of Directors and CEOs of FPOs in uplifting the rural economy which is mainly agriculture driven.. He also explained the importance of statutory compliances, book keeping and regular Annual General Meetings during the event.

The training sessions were conducted by Resource Persons from Grameen Vikas Trust, New Delhi. The resource persons spoke on topics like need of FPOs, steps of formation and registration of FPOs, important statutory compliances for FPC and Equity Grant and Credit Guarantee Scheme for FPC.