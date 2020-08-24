Navin asks Agri Deptt to expedite funds release

Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production, Horticulture and Animal & Sheep Husbandry, Navin Kumar Choudhary, today convened a meeting to review the functioning of Agriculture department besides assessing the status of works under CAPEX budget.

Director, Agriculture Kashmir, A A Andrabi, Director, Agriculture Jammu, Inder Jeet, Director Planning, Agriculture Department, H S Arora, Director Command Area Development, Smita Sethi, Additional Secretary, Agriculture, Mohammad Farooq, besides senior officers of Agriculture and SKUAST-K also attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Principal Secretary stressed upon the Directors Agriculture Kashmir and Jammu to expedite the process for getting the funds released under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSSs) by the Government of India.

Directors Agriculture Kashmir, Jammu and Director Planning Agriculture briefed the Principal Secretary about the present status of various schemes and projects of the department besides highlighting physical and financial achievements.

Navin Choudhary directed the officers to take up the matter with the Finance Department to release the pending Capex budget of Agriculture department so that ongoing projects of the department are not impeded on this account.

Principal Secretary directed the concerned authorities to take up the issues regarding projects under NABARD so that the related works are executed successfully. He also directed them to take necessary steps for renovation and increasing capacity of Seed Multiplication Farms in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary also reviewed functioning of the SKUAST-K with the concerned authorities of the University and discussed various schemes being carried out by the University for the benefit of farmers. He directed the authorities of SKUAST-K to submit a detailed progress report regarding the works done by the University in the arena of research.