Navin chairs 31st meeting of JKSIA for Livestock Development Boards

Centre approves Rs 39.54 cr to cover 11 lakh cattle under NAIP-II in JK
Principal Secretary, Animal/Sheep Husbandry & Fisheries, Navin Kumar Choudhary, today said that the Nationwide Artificial Insemination Program (NAIP) phase II would be launched in Jammu and Kashmir from next month (August) with a target of Artificial Inseminations coverage of 11 Lakh dairy animals at an allocation of Rs 39.54 crore as approved by union government for the UT.

He further said that the National Animal Disease Control Program (NADCP) for control of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) would also be implemented w.e.f. August 2020 and around 31.45 lakh FMD vaccinations shall be conducted within two month period.

Navin Kumar Choudhary, who is also Chairman,  J&K State Implementing Agency (SIA) for Livestock Development Boards, was chairing  its 31st meeting  here at Civil Secretariat Jammu.

The meeting was attended by Director Animal Husbandry Jammu, Vivek Sharma; Director Animal Husbandry Kashmir, Purnima Mittal; Chief Executive Officer Livestock Development Board Jammu/ Kashmir, Dean FVSC & AH SKUAST -K/ SKUAST-J and Deputy Commissioner, RashtriyaGokul Mission (RGM), Department Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India.

The Budget estimates of Rs. 218.45 Lakhs and Rs 244.50 lakh for Livestock Development Board Jammu and Livestock Development Board, Kashmir, respectively, for the year 2020-21, were presented in the meeting.

The funds would be incurred on upgradation and development of bovine breeding infrastructure in J&K during the current financial year.

Navin Kumar Choudhary took serious note of huge unspent balance lying with Livestock Development Boards and directed both  the CEOs to immediately utilize funds under approved activities of Centrally Sponsored Schemes to pave way for release of Rs 21.06 Crore approved funds under RashtriyaGokul Mission (RGM) and balance funds of NAIP, NADCP by GoI.

