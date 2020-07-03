Navin chairs NMSA, NeGP-A committees' meeting

Principal Secretary Agriculture Production Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary today chaired meeting of State Level Executive Committee of National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA) and State Empowered Committee meeting of National e-Governance Program in Agriculture (NeGP-A) for approving the action plans for the schemes.

Navin stressed upon to conserve natural resources through appropriate soil and moisture conservation measures and to adopt comprehensive soil health management.

The Principal Secretary highlighted the role of integrated farming in order to ensure food security and minimizing risks from crop failure through supplementary-cum- residual production systems. He also impressed that the project should be implemented in such a way that it would make current service delivery mechanisms more efficient, transparent and accountable which will result in facilitation of farmers to have easy accessibility to these services through multiple service delivery channels.

On the occasion, Director Agriculture Kashmir, AltafAijazAndrabi, who is also Mission Director NMSA and (NeGP-A), gave a detailed presentation of the respective e-schemes and highlighted the impact of these schemes for promotion of location specific improved agronomic practices.

While deliberating on the key objectives of NeGP-A scheme, the Mission Director informed that the Department is putting forward for bringing farmer centricity and service orientation to the programs by enhancing its reach and impact of extension services, improving access of farmers to information a services throughout crop cycle, enhancing a integrating the existing ICT initiatives of Centre, and States.

He also informed that WhatsApp groups have been formed at the Panchayat level and latest technical know-how is disseminated among the farmers on real time basis and providing diagnostic redressal to the concerns of the farming community.

During the meeting the total plan of Rs 3703.17 lakh was approved for the year 2020-21 under NMSA and NeGP-A.