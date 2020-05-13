Business, Today's Paper
UPDATED: May 13, 2020, 10:42 PM

Navin chairs review meeting of SLPSC on RKVY-RAFTAR

UPDATED: May 13, 2020, 10:42 PM
Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department Navin Kumar Choudhary today chaired a State Level Project Screening Committee (SLPSC) meeting on RashtriyaKrishiVikasYojana (RKVY-RAFTAR), here at KrishiBhawan. Navin Kumar Choudhary is also Chairman of the State Level Project Screening Committee (SLPSC).

The Principal Secretary reviewed the physical and financial achievements for the year 2019-20 under RashtriyaKrishiVikasYojana (RKVY). He also deliberated on various components of the Action Plan of the scheme for 2020-21.

The Principal Secretary emphasized to raise the income of the farmers by mobilizing them into Farmers Producers Organizations (FPOs) and promotion of local specialty crops, value addition, organic farming, farm mechanization and promoting agri-business entrepreneurship.

The Principal Secretary instructed the participants to ensure Aadhar seeding and 100% assistance transfer through DBT for all beneficiary oriented schemes.

