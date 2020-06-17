Navin chairs task force meeting on farmers' welfare

Principal Secretary, Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal & Sheep Husbandry and Cooperative Departments, Navin Kumar Choudhary today chaired a meeting of task force Committee constituted on the Farmers and Fishermen Welfare under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (ANBA).

According to a statement, the Committee decided that six mandies, three each in Kashmir and Jammu divisions, would be established exclusively for medicinal and herbal plants at Batote, Akhnoor, Dayalachak, Sopore, Batingu and Ganderbal.

Principal Secretary asked the authorities to achieve the target of issuance of 100 percent Kissan Credit Card by July 15.

He asked the Agriculture and allied Departments to advertise their schemes/MSP and advisories like Locust threat and mitigation measures by putting hoardings at vantage points.

“Such hoardings, 10 each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions; Pamphlets in Urdu, Hindi and English also be distributed for information of masses” he asked the departments.

Director HPM was also asked to give wide publicity through advertisements about amendments in Essential Commodity Act and other farmers’ friendly acts/ordinances promulgated by GOI guaranteeing free intra interstate market. The Director Floriculture was asked to submit a proposal for inclusion of flower growers for issuance of KCC and also attend SLBC meeting on 25th June 2020.

The Director, Fisheries was asked to inform about present status of Trout fish production in Kashmir and plan for annual incremental increase with the participation of private sector in next four years vis-a-vis export potential.

“Support/subsidy required on Fish Seed, packaging (5-10 kg Trout Fish packs) and Air transport may be projected. Credible plans for interventions and expansion for Non-Trout Fish farming areas and funding requirements over next four year may be worked out which shall exclude office /building expenses or any other liabilities” he stressed.

The Principal Secretary further stressed on developing Cold chain infrastructure from the present level of 1.5 Lakh MT capacity to 3.5 Lakh MT with a modest target of 10 units/year (5000 MT/unit) for next four years. He said that creating more Cold storage capacities in private sector and its availability on subsidized rates to local farmers shall drastically reduce post harvest losses in perishable items especially vegetables in addition to Fruits. Cost component and subsidy may be worked out.