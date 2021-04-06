Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 6, 2021, 11:36 PM

Navin Choudhary reviews arrangements for seed procurement, Kharif season

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 6, 2021, 11:36 PM
Photo by J&K Information Department

Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary, today chaired a meeting of officers to chalk out strategy for procurement of seed and preparedness for Kharif season, 2021.

The meeting held threadbare discussion on procedure for procuring different crop seeds from National Seed Corporation, Sate and Private agencies besides preparedness for Kharif Season 2021. Principal Secretary, while speaking on the occasion, stressed on framing three year vision of seed procurement for increasing the production of crops in Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized formulation of broad guidelines for procurement of seeds. He directed for quality check and testing of seeds before distribution among farmers besides asking the concerned for seed procurement from certified suppliers like National Seed Corporation.

Trending News

25,000 people receive COVID19 vaccines in Bandipora

Book released in Srinagar

Representational Image

Admin takes measures to contain spread of COVID19 in Kargil

File photo : Aman Farooq/Gk

J&K govt asks civil secretariat, move employees aged 45 and above to get COVID jab

 He directed for employing proper technical strategy to ensure quality seed supply from reliable agencies.

He said that J&K has the potential to become seed supplier for the entire country and called for conducting block-wise survey and identification of suitable cash crops.

Related News