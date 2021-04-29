Navin Choudhary reviews functioning of Animal, Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries deptts

Principal Secretary, Animal Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Departments, Navin Kumar Choudhary, today convened a meeting to review the functioning of these departments.

The meeting had a detailed review of CAPEX budget, funds released, expenditures incurred under centrally sponsored schemes for 2020-21 besides deliberating on action plan of UT Capex/Revenue budget for the year 2021-22. Besides, Cattle Feed Production Scheme, Integrated Poultry Development Scheme, Fodder Development Scheme, Integrated Poultry Development Scheme and other related schemes were also assessed during the meeting.

While reviewing performance of Animal Husbandry Department, Principal Secretary directed the officers to plan and submit a detailed project report for setting up of multifunctional animal husbandry hospitals at three different locations in Jammu division besides revamping the existing hospital at R S Pura under ‘Augmentation of Animal Healthcare Infrastructure in Jammu’ initiative.

Principal Secretary asked the Director Animal Husbandry Kashmir to get the expenditure under Integrated Poultry Development Scheme audited. He said that the department needs to adopt a competitive approach to compete with the open market. He also asked the Animal Husbandry Directors from Jammu and Kashmir divisions to cross verify past purchases of equipment against stock registers.

While discussing Mobile Veterinary Clinics, the Principal Secretary emphasized that factors like geographical location, topography and road connectivity be considered before allocating any number of ambulances in any particular district to facilitate remote areas of J&K.

The Principal Secretary also set deadlines for making animal husbandry hospitals at Baramulla and Kulgam fully functional. He stressed on the need to strengthen district and sub-division hospitals and directed the department to prioritise district hospitals of Bandipora, Ganderbal and Shopian.

He also had a detailed discussion on the Integrated Sheep Development Programme of Sheep Husbandry department.

The Principal Secretary highlighted the fish production potential at Verinag and Ganderbal in addition to other areas of Kashmir region and asked the Director to facilitate massive fish production in these areas. He also discussed fish production in district Anantnag under the One District One Product.

The Principal Secretary also expressed concern for fish production in Jammu region and directed the officers to identify region-specific species of fish and start new projects in this regard. ‘There is equal scope of fish production in both regions of the UT, said the Principal Secretary, asking the officers to ‘give equal preference to both’.