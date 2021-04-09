Navin Choudhary visits potato seed farm Gulmarg

While continuing the sequence of events for the promotion of departmental farms and to take on spot assessment of different agricultural activities being carried out, Principal Secretary AP&FWD Navin Kumar Choudhary today visited Potato Seed Multiplication farm Gulmarg.

While interacting with the concerned officers, the Principal Secretary highlighted the importance of promoting Gulmarg Farm on modern scientific lines so that not only the potato seed requirement of the Valley could be taken care of but the surplus seed could be made available to some other states of the country also. He said that the Potato Seed Multiplication Farm is an asset of the department and the latest technological interventions in the cultivation of potatoes used globally should be adopted so that the best use of such a high altitude Seed Multiplication Farm could be achieved.

The Principal Secretary said that the innovative ideas for the optimal utilization of farm lands should be encouraged for which all the innovative steps should be taken up. He impressed upon the officers / officials working in the farms to work with commitment and coordination to achieve tangible results on ground, so that the benefits of existence of these farms reach to the grass roots level.

During the visit Principal Secretary directed for utilizing the whole Gulmarg Farm for Potato Cultivation and set the target of 2500 quintals of high quality potato seeds for this year. He urged upon the officers and technical staff to take it as a challenge and ensure all the necessary efforts to achieve the target.