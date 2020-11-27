Navin Choudhury chairs meeting to review quality of pesticides

Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Horticulture departments, Navin Kumar Choudhury, today chaired an officers meeting to review the quality of pesticides being provided to orchardists and farmers.

The meeting was attended by Director Horticulture, Director Agriculture, Director Enforcement and other officers.

The meeting discussed public complaints regarding the supply of substandard pesticides to the orchardists and farmers that is believed to be the reason of scab disease which affected quality of apple and its production.

During the meeting, it was decided that testing laboratories certified by NABL shall be established to check the quality of pesticides being imported and supplied to farmers. Moreover, the upgradation of existing labs was also discussed.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary directed officers that procurement of pesticides should be done in advance so that testing of pesticides and results could be made available in time.

Earlier, Principal Secretary held a meeting, regarding Poultry and Spice processing enterprises, with the unit holders.

The meeting was attended by Director Animal Husbandry, Director Industries and Commerce, poultry farm and processing entrepreneurs besides spice unit holders.

The meeting held a threadbare discussion on the issues pertaining to poultry industry and its promotion.