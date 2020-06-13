Navin directs for farmer friendly machinery on subsidy

The Agriculture department today conducted a field demonstration on Laser Land Leveler at Village Dhateryal, Marh in presence of Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Navin Choudhary.

Pertinently, for efficient implementation of Direct Seeding of Rice (DSR) in the field in view of present labour shortage scenario a uniform leveled land is pre-requisite which helps in improving crop yields and input-use efficiency including water and nutrients.

Principal Secretary asked them to ensure availability of such farmer friendly machinery to the farmers on subsidy. He said that the purpose of the demonstration is to sensitize the farmers as well as field officers of the department regarding importance and functioning of Laser guided land leveling machine which ultimately helps in efficient use of farm resources and further enhancing the crop production.

Navin directed the officers to fix the targets to conduct more field demonstrations on new and innovative farm machinery available with the department to popularize the new technological interventions among the framers.