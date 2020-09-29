Navin directs for hassle free movement of fruit laden trucks

Principal Secretary Agriculture and Horticulture Departments, Navin Kumar Choudhary today chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for smooth transportation of fruit crops to outside of the Valley at Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by DC Udhampur, Piyush Singla, DC Poonch, Rahul Yadav, SSP Traffic Highway, ADC Anantnag, ACR Ramban, Director Planning and Marketing and other officials through Video Conferencing while SP Traffic, representatives of fruit mandies of Sopore, Shopian, Kulgam and other districts attended the meeting in person.

Speaking during the meeting, Navin Choudhary directed the officials to strictly enforce one way traffic especially during the peak fruit season. He impressed upon the officers to sensitise officials at choking points for better regulation and management of traffic for smooth passage of fruit trucks.

Navin stressed upon the officials to devise a mechanism for special marking of fruit trucks with proper signs and marks so that they can be facilitated for smooth passage on National Highway. He asked them to maintain proper time schedule for inbound and outbound traffic besides regular monitoring of the critical points.

Navin Choudhary further directed the officials to form a team of officials in districts Anantnag, Ramban, Poonch and Udhampur and depute them along National Highway for identification of fruit trucks and their proper passage.

Speaking on the occasion the representatives of fruit mandies raised several issues with the Principal Secretary regarding fruit crops and other issues. Navin Choudhary assured them that all of their genuine issues will be looked into and addressed on priority.