Navin e-launches National Animal Disease Control Program in J&K

Principal Secretary Animal/Sheep Husbandry & Fisheries Department, Navin K. Choudhary today e-launched National Animal Disease Control Program in Jammu and Kashmir, here at Civil Secretariat.

The first round of the vaccination under the program would be conducted from September 22 to November 21 2020 with a target to vaccinate 31.45 lakh farm animals. He said that Foot & Mouth Disease and Brucellosis are two such diseases which cause economic loss in the Country, including in UT of J&K to the tune of Rs. 50 thousand Crore annually. FMD causes 100% loss in milk production and Brucellosis decreases reproductive efficiency of animals.

The Principal Secretary informed the participants that Prime Minister has launched the flagship National Animal Disease Control for FMD and Brucellosis which is now included in Atma Nirbhar Bharat. The aim of the program is to control two diseases by 2025 and eradicate them by 2030, he informed.

He said the program is combined with pashu Aadhaar and all animals covered under the program will be tagged and details will be uploaded on INAPH web portal to ensure traceability which will enable the country to regain market share of dairy and meat exports. He said that the mission mode approach for eradication of these diseases is the biggest step any country of the world has ever taken either for human or animal vaccination program to control any disease.

In first round of Vaccination campaign in J&K, around 31.45 lakh cattle & Buffaloes will be vaccinated and tagged in a mission mode. 45.4 Lakh sheep and goat will be vaccinated in 2nd round.