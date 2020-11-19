Navin meets CA store association, dairy farmers, entrepreneurs

Principal Secretary, Navin Kumar Choudhary, today held a meeting with the members of Controlled Atmosphere (CA) Store owners association and also held an extensive interaction with progressive dairy farmers and entrepreneurs of the Valley.

During the first meeting, the Principal Secretary had a detailed discussion on several important issues including completion of Aglar Grid, Shopian, post harvesting plan of apple and other crops, formation of FPO’s, commercial farming, emerging new class of contract farmers, connection building with national and international buyers and markets.

While encouraging members of association to establish more CA stores, Principal Secretary informed that the government has removed the cap on maximum number of CA stores to be established by any individual. He shared valuable ideas with the association members regarding marketing, packaging and processing to promote the products at different markets outside J&K. He asked them to create Self Help Group through FPOs, establish CA stores, introduce crop diversity besides online platforms to cut brokers.

The association members informed that they will be organizing an event to invite international and national buyers and sought support from government in this regard.

Later he held an extensive interaction with progressive dairy farmers and entrepreneurs of Valley at Directorate of Agriculture, Lal Mandi Srinagar.

The meeting was attended by Director Animal Husbandry, Director Industries, President FCIK, milk processing unit holders, dairy entrepreneurs, farmers and other stakeholders.

Principal Secretary had a threadbare discussion on various issues pertaining to achievement of the target of doubling the farmers income and other issues of dairy sector.

Principal Secretary said that the government is providing hand holding training for doubling of farmers income by way of establishing dairy units, milk processing facilities, augmenting chilling capacities, establishment of cattle feed manufacturing plants, silage making units, hydroponics, providing subsidize cattle feed to farmers besides providing milking equipments to farmers.

Meanwhile, Navin advised the dairy entrepreneurs to increase the production of milk and milk products to cater to not only the local demand but also explore possibilities for reversing the trend of import from other states. He encouraged the dairy farm unit holders to take due care of environment by availing various novel eco-friendly departmental initiatives viz establishment of vermi- compost, gobar gas plants, cow dung drying and other such interventions.