Navin reviews budget of agri universities

In a budget review meeting of Agricultural universities and allied departments held today Principal Secretary Agriculture Production & Farmer’s Welfare department, Navin Kumar Choudhary directed the concerned to raise infrastructure having good use for carrying out academic and allied activities beneficial for students and farmers.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor SKUAST, Kashmir, Professor Nazir Ahmad; Director Agriculture, Kashmir, Altaf Aijaz Andrabi; Director Finance, Agriculture, Imtiyaz Ahmad Wani and many other officers from the concerned departments.

Vice Chancellor SKUAST, Jammu, Dr JP Sharma; Director Agriculture, Jammu, InderJeet and other officers participated through a video link from Jammu.

The Principal Secretary asked that to fetch greater funding the officers should also look into the provision of their components of budget proposals for funding under the centrally sponsored schemes. He urged them to use these schemes optimally as many of them are broad based and can accommodate much of their requirements.

The Principal Secretary suggested to VCs of both the Agricultural Universities to construct the proposed girls hostels at spots that are safe for girls as it is of paramount importance. He asked them to carry out research that proves beneficial for the farmers and advice them about the beneficial practices and provide them tools that would enhance their income exponentially. He said, “the labs of our universities should be development centers for our farms”.