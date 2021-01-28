Navin reviews functioning of Fisheries Department

Principal Secretary Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary, chaired a review meeting of Fisheries Department here today.

The meeting had a detailed review of implementation of PradhanMantriMatsyaSampadaYojana, PMMSY besides assessing status of release of funds by the Finance Department.

NavinChoudhary directed the officers to identify potential areas of fish production and prioritise setting up of such units for better growth of the sector and welfare of those engaged in the trade. Assistance to existing units and their expansion should also be another priority, he added saying that with increased production, trade and export of the produce also needs to be exhilarated, he added.

Emphasis was laid, by the Principal Secretary, on generating awareness among the SC-ST people to start fisheries related businesses. The department was directed to utilise different media channels to advertise about the PMMSY and various other initiatives of the department, by the Principal Secretary. He also called for involving panchayat and BDC members to better deliver the benefits of these schemes.

NavinChoudhary took detailed review about fish production works being done in various districts and directed the senior officers to identify variety of fish best suited to climatic conditions and water availability of each districts. He said that the department and its officers must work diligently to deliver benefits of welfare and developmental schemes on ground. Give equal attention and efforts to all districts of both the provinces, he stressed upon the officers.

Reiterating the need for developing better marketing and export facilities, Principal Secretary said that increasing the fish production two-fold is no good unless there is good fish processing, storage, packaging and logistics facilities. People need to be encouraged and assisted for starting entrepreneurial ventures in these sectors, he maintained.

Later, detailed project reports were sought by the Principal Secretary, in which he asked the department to furnish relevant details as to how and where such facilities could be established in both the provinces of the UT. He also assured support from the government’s side to assist private players for venturing into the sector.

Principal Secretary also directed the department to identify potential of fish production in certain untapped water resources of the union territory. Later, the department’s finances and status of pending projects was also discussed.