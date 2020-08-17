Navin reviews functioning of JKSCARD Bank

Principal Secretary, Animal & Sheep Husbandry, Agriculture Production, Horticulture and Cooperative Departments, Navin Kumar Choudhary, today convened a meeting with the management of Jammu and Kashmir State Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank Limited (JKSCARD) to review the present status of working and financial implication of the bank.

Managing Director, JKSCARD Bank, Mohammad AslamBhat gave a detailed resume of working of the bank and apprised that it is providing Medium Term and Long-Term financial support to the agriculturists and horticulturists of the Union Territory for agriculture and non-agriculture activities.

Principal Secretary asked the concerned bank authorities to review the rate of interests on loans as per guidelines of RBI and JK Bank so that more and more beneficiaries are covered and benefited under the JKSCARD bank schemes.

He asked the MD JKSCARD to conduct an audit of the bank as early as possible and prepare a list of defaulters of the bank so that necessary action could be initiated appropriately.