Navin reviews new projects under NABARD

Principal Secretary Agriculture Department, Navin Choudhary, today convened a review meeting regarding finalization of new projects under NABARD for 2020-21 besides assessing progress on ongoing projects.

Among others the meeting was attended by Chief General Manager NABARD J&K, Vice Chancellors of SKUAST Kashmir and Jammu, Director Agriculture, Director Horticulture, Director Sericulture and Director Finance AP.

DGM, NABARD gave a detailed presentation on completed NABARD projects besides highlighting future roadmap for 2020-21 with focus on FPO formation project, Watershed Development, Tribal Development schemes so that farmer’s income could be raised through capacity building and technology transfer.

Naveen Choudhary exhorted upon NABARD and line departments to work in tandem for achieving desired results besides obtaining set targets. He asked the Director Agriculture to take up promotion of 1 FPO each for cut flowers exclusively besides coming up with projects envisaging promotion of effective agriculture mechanism to further boost farming as a sustainable and viable vocation. He also asked the Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department to prepare projects for NABARD funding.

Principal Secretary asked SKUAST Jammu and SKUAST Kashmir to organise Agri-clinics and agri-business center programs for final year students.

It was decided in the meeting that NABARD shall work with department of Agriculture Jammu and Kashmir for Hydroponic Fodder and related necessary material.