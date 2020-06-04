NC seeks bailout, revival package for Kashmir businesses

Jammu and Kashmir Conference on Thursday said the government has failed to provide succor to businesses in Kashmir which are suffering from liquidity crunch to keep their bank accounts standard saying the traders and businessmen in Kashmir are facing losses for ten months and that without any prompt support from government, it would be impossible for them to revive.

In a statement, Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi said: “In case of Kashmir, the businesses are running through losses for last 10 months since August 5th last year. The intensity of the economic slowdown makes it impossible for Kashmir businessmen to revive.”

“Far from coming to the rescue of local businessmen, the government hasn’t refrained from charging them electricity and water bills,” Masoodi said.

Masoodi said government cannot shut its eyes to the woes of businessmen, traders and industrialist in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, in another statement party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar while expressing concern over the plight of orchardists and farmers in wake of the damage incurred to their standing crops following massive hailstorm in South Kashmir areas, said, “The government’s approach towards protecting vital interests of work force associated with agriculture and other allied activities have been dismal. Previous year’s restrictions and the prevailing COVID19 induced lock down have affected farmers in countless ways. Likewise damage caused by vagaries of weather since the onset of summer this year has also the crippled the hopes of farmers and orchardists. Regrettably, government has left them high and dry to fend for themselves.”

“The other day heavy hail in Homshalibugh, Shopian, Dialgam, Kulgam, DamhalHanjipura, Yaripora areas played havoc with the standing crops. The farmers have little hope of getting timely recompense for their losses. Caught in a quandary, the orchardists and paddy growers are not able to come to terms with the immensity of losses. People have spent all their saving on the procurement of fertilizers and oils for this year’s crop hoping for a good yield to run their household chores. However the disappointing outcome has destroyed their dreams, leaving them cash strapped and ineligible for bank credit for the next season. Weighed down by bank loans, the farmers are not in a position to carry out agriculture practice in the ensuing year. They had set their eyes on this year’s produce to pay for the loans due to bank and manage their households,” Imran said.

“The government in its capacity has so far failed to provide insurance and financial support to farmers in the events of crop failure, and destruction due to severe weather conditions in previous months. Affected farmers have set their eyes on government to help them recover losses through Crop insurance scheme. The scheme envisages a uniform premium to farmers in wake of failure or destruction of crops due to vagaries of weather. So far nothing has been done. The revenue teams are yet to access previous losses incurred by them, not to speak of the recent ones. It is the agriculture which propels the economy of Kashmir, engages huge workforce in one or other way. Government’s failure to mitigate their woes speaks volumes,” he added.