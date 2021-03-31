NCR Corp launches cardless cash withdrawal-enabled ATMs

NCR Corporation that controls half of the automated teller machines (ATM) market has developed the first UPI-enabled interoperable cardless cash withdrawal (ICCW) ATMs in association with NPCI and City Union Bank.

The mid-sized private sector lender has upgraded all its 1,500-odd ATMs to allow this facility, the bank has said. This is an initiative driven by the National Payments Corporation and with this UPI-based, dynamic QR code-based interoperable cardless cash withdrawal facility, one can take out money from any ATM of any bank if they are upgraded. Stated differently, this a forward step from using UPI app on the mobile phone to any ATM but sans any cards, Navroze Dastur, the managing director for India and regional vice-president for SE Asia at NCR Corporation, told PTI on Wednesday.

Currently, as in the case of UPI, the withdrawal is capped at Rs 5,000, he said, but added that since it is UPI-based it does not need any additional regulatory or NCPI permission as it is an extension of the UPI app only. “What we have done is that we upgraded the existing software to allow this mode of transaction on existing ATMs of City Union Bank. There is no hardware upgrade or change,” Dastur said, and added that depending on the demand, all the ATMs can be upgraded to allow this facility.

“We have partnered with NCR to deliver ICCW solution that will enable us to deliver this next-generation solution to our customers” N Kamakodi, the managing director of City Union Bank told PTI.