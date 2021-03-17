Need comprehensive policy on geology, mining with Rights to Domiciles: Altaf Bukhari

President Apni Party Syed Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday demanded a comprehensive policy on geology and mining with Rights to Domiciles.

“It is unfortunate that the natives of J&K who have been associated with minor mineralogy business since decades have been sidelined and the contractors from outside J&K who are yet to produce environmental clearances have been given a free hand to control the market,” Bukhari said urging intervention of LG Manoj Sinha.

Bukhari expressed concern that acute shortage of construction material has led to illegal extraction and hoarding of construction material causing immense sufferings to the public.

Bukhari alleged that the e-auction for extraction of raw material was held clandestinely without giving any publicity to the tendering process which has drastically resulted into exclusion of the local contractors.

“Now what has added to this fishy allotment process is that the successful non-resident J&K contractors are yet to fulfill the requisite terms and conditions especially getting environmental clearances. Despite these noticeable shortcomings, these contractors are indulging in illegal extraction of raw material through their sub contractors in connivance with the concerned departments,” Bukhari said.

Bukhari said that the government must frame a comprehensive policy taking in view the Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand models wherein the rights of the locals on their natural resources have been safeguarded and insulated against the impact of e-auctioning process.

Bukhari said the government must go for fresh auction of minor-mineral blocks and sand sections/patches while ensuring adequate participation of local contractors, if at all it is serious in protection of the rights of natives on the natural resources in J&K.

He said that till a concrete policy is chalked out, the government must allow extraction and lifting of raw material including stones, sand and aggregate by local contractors who are already associated with this business.

“Since there is a ban on stone quarrying and sand digging activities in both divisions of J&K, the government must address the demands of the stakeholders so that the closed crusher units are made functional. This way the livelihood of lakhs of people including transporters, labourers, construction workers who solely depend on this business can be safeguarded,” Bukhari said.

“The local quarry owners at Athwajan, Panthachowk, Zewan, Khunmoh in Srinagar and Kathua, Samba and Akhnoor in Jammu should be allowed to go for extraction and lifting of raw material. Similarly in rural areas, the government must implement its orders by virtue of which Panchayats were formally authorised to permit lifting and extraction of raw material in their respective areas,” Bukhari said.

The Apni Party President demanded that all the left out mineral blocks in J&K should be immediately demarcated and notified within the radius of around eight kilometers for stone crusher units and at least 50 per cent of these demarcated blocks should be reserved for the local stakeholders..