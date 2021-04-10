Business, India, Latest News
IANS
Kochi,
UPDATED: April 10, 2021, 3:58 PM

New gadget that claims to contain airborne spread of COVID-19

'Allabout Innovations' founder, Shyam Krishnan Kurup said the appliance, when switched on, will provide 360-degree protection, 24x7 shield by sterilizing the air.
IANS
Kochi,
UPDATED: April 10, 2021, 3:58 PM
The 'Wolf Airmask' ruptures the SARS-CoV-2, having proven its efficiency at tests conducted by the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB), an autonomous institute of the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India. Photo Courtesy: wolfprotektion.com/Website
The ‘Wolf Airmask’ ruptures the SARS-CoV-2, having proven its efficiency at tests conducted by the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB), an autonomous institute of the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India. Photo Courtesy: wolfprotektion.com/Website

Incubated under the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), ‘Allabout Innovations Pvt Ltd’ has successfully developed an electronic gadget in containing airborne spread of Covid-19 by performing real-time sterilization.

The ‘Wolf Airmask’ ruptures the SARS-CoV-2, having proven its efficiency at tests conducted by the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB), an autonomous institute of the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India.

Trending News
Photo Courtesy: @listenshahid/Twitter

Shahid Choudhary posted Adm Secy J&K Tribal Affairs Dept

File: Mir Imran/ GK

Tuition centre closed in Srinagar after three students test COVID-19 positive

GK File Photo

Govt working to set up Water Sports Academy in J&K for Olympics: LG Sinha

Reports said, mainly dry weather is expected in J&K for the next 24 hours with very light rain or snow at one or two places on higher reaches towards the late afternoon. [File: Mubashir Khan/ GK]

MeT predicts widespread rains in J&K next week

RGCB is an ICMR-recognized testing lab. The ‘Wolf Airmask’ is the first of its kind in the country for RGCB to give such an attestation.

The gadget claims to reduce 99 per cent of the novel Coronavirus in just 15 minutes, according to the test held with support from the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Allabout Innovations founder Shyam Krishnan Kurup said the company’s appliance, when switched on, will provide 360-degree protection, 24×7 shield by sterilising the air.

Latest News
Photo Courtesy: @listenshahid/Twitter

Shahid Choudhary posted Adm Secy J&K Tribal Affairs Dept

File: Mir Imran/ GK

Tuition centre closed in Srinagar after three students test COVID-19 positive

GK File Photo

Govt working to set up Water Sports Academy in J&K for Olympics: LG Sinha

Reports said, mainly dry weather is expected in J&K for the next 24 hours with very light rain or snow at one or two places on higher reaches towards the late afternoon. [File: Mubashir Khan/ GK]

MeT predicts widespread rains in J&K next week

“This will also prevent the in-house transmission of viruses inside any space. The negative ions also have proven to enhance health and vitality,” claimed Kurup.

The Wolf Airmask, developed using German technology and with components from Denmark, can be used for 60,000 hours (spanning nine years). Facilitating purification of air up to a space of 1,000 square feet, it requires no service or change of parts.

The new tool will be of benefit to hospitals, laboratories, auditoria (including cinema houses), cafeteria and banks that people frequent .

The Wolf Airmask has the capacity to deactivate the microbes, bacteria and fungus. It brings the ozone production to BDL (below detection level), as per a test with a lab under the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

Founded in August 2020 and headquartered in Alappuzha, Allabout Innovations has been working in association with scientists, entrepreneurs, doctors, engineers, social volunteers and commercial partners to make out sustainable and eco-friendly solutions .

Tagged in , ,
Related News